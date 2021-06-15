Lt. Gov. Hochul to throw out first pitch at Tuesday’s Yankees-Blue Jays game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be spending the day in the western New York and Finger Lakes regions.
Tonight, Hochul, a native of the area, will throw out the first pitch at tonight’s Yankees-Blue Jays game at Sahlen Field.
This will mark the first of three games in the Toronto Blue Jays’ homestand against the New York Yankees.
