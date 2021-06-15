Lt. Gov. Hochul to throw out first pitch at Tuesday’s Yankees-Blue Jays game

Buffalo Bisons & Blue Jays

Fan cutouts fill seats of the upper level of Sahlen Field as the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros warm up before a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be spending the day in the western New York and Finger Lakes regions.

Tonight, Hochul, a native of the area, will throw out the first pitch at tonight’s Yankees-Blue Jays game at Sahlen Field.

This will mark the first of three games in the Toronto Blue Jays’ homestand against the New York Yankees.

