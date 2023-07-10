BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Canisius pitcher Matt Duffy became the highest-selected Golden Griffin selected in the MLB Draft in program history on Monday, while a Niagara County Community College pitcher was also selected.

Duffy was selected with the 115th overall pick in the fourth round by the Boston Red Sox on the second day of the draft. Duffy becomes the first Canisius player to be selected in the draft since Tyler Smith was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth round of the 2018 draft.

Last week Duffy announced his intention to transfer to the University of South Carolina after recording a 4.13 ERA and recording 119 strikeouts across 80 2/3 innings pitched in 14 starts.

According to Baseball America, the slot value for the selection is $580,200.

A round later, the Milwaukee Brewers selected Niagara County Community College pitcher Ryan Birchard with the 155th overall pick in the fifth round. He becomes the highest-drafted NCCC player in program history.

In his sophomore season with the Thunderwolves, Birchard recorded a 1.08 ERA and 95 strikeouts across 50 innings. According to Baseball America, the slot value for that selection is $392,700.

NCCC is coached by former Canisius pitcher Matt Clingersmith.