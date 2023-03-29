BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Opening Day in baseball is upon us.

As players and staff from all 30 teams get ready to kick off the 162-game season, professional baseball players hailing from Western New York will get another opportunity. Here are some local names to keep an eye on throughout the 2023 season.

There are only two WNY natives that will likely be on Opening Day rosters, one of which is Jonah Heim, who is expected to be the Texas Rangers’ top option at catcher this season. The Amherst High School graduate posted a .227 batting average last season to go with 16 home runs.

Jesse Winker, who was born in Buffalo before moving to Florida when he was 7, was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade this past offseason. The 29-year-old outfielder had a down season with the Mariners in 2022 after being named an All-Star in 2021 as a member of the Reds. He’s totaled 80 home runs in his career.

If his Buffalo roots aren’t noteworthy enough, Winker is also an outspoken member of Bills Mafia.

There are two players from local colleges that have made Opening Day rosters, and both play for the Seattle Mariners. Tom Murphy, a former UB Bull, will be among the catcher rotation in Seattle after spending the past three seasons as a Mariner. The 32-year-old played in just 14 games last season but did post a .303 batting average in 42 plate appearances.

Former Niagara Purple Eagle Matt Brash will look to build off his rookie season as he continues to come out of the bullpen for Seattle in 2023. The 24-year-old posted a 4.44 ERA in 50.2 innings of work last season along with 62 strikeouts. Brash became more of a well-known name around the league after videos of some of his pitches went viral on Twitter.

There are a few players with Buffalo connections floating around the echelons of the minor leagues, including Wynton Bernard, who played at Niagara in the early 2010s and had his first MLB call-up to the Colorado Rockies last season after 10 years in the minors. A video showing the emotional moment Bernard told his mother about the call-up went viral last year.

Fans of Buffalo baseball won’t have to travel far to watch Bernard this season, as the 32-year-old signed a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays and will be a member of the Bisons.

Another Buffalo-related name to keep an eye out for in the minor leagues is St. Francis High School graduate Matt Minnick, a pitcher in the New York Yankees system currently with their AA affiliate.

Others currently playing in the minors include Charles Mack (Minnesota Twins) and Joe Mack (Miami Marlins), both Williamsville East graduates playing High-A and Single-A ball, respectively, for their clubs. Joe made headlines in 2021 when he became the first WNY native taken in the first round of the MLB Draft since 1978.

Pitcher Alex Johnson, a graduate of McKinley and the first MLB draftee from a Buffalo Public School in 47 years, will suit up for the Daytona Tortugas this season, the Single-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

Additionally, dozens of players suiting up across the league are former Buffalo Bisons, with some of the more noteworthy names including Toronto Blue Jays stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Alek Manoah.

The Bisons revealed their preliminary roster for the 2023 season on Tuesday.

There is an MLB coaching tie to Buffalo as well, with Jason Kanzler on the Houston Astros staff as a hitting coach. Kanzler, a native of Penfield, New York, played baseball at UB in the early 2010s.

Did we miss anyone? Email ReportIt@wivb.com with info if there’s someone we should add.