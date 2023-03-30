BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bisons are preparing to stampede into another baseball season, and with that comes the release of new foods and amenities the team will be offering at Sahlen Field this season. Thursday marked the Bisons annual “What’s New at the Ballpark” event.

The heavy hitters in this year’s series of debuts include the new “Defenders of the Diamond” logo released in collaboration with Marvel, a new bar at Consumer’s Pub at the Park, and “Polish Poutine,” a spin on the Canadian dish, which substitutes pierogis for the traditional fries, and is topped with pork bellies and bourbon-infused gravy.

Other food options will include:

Alcoholic freezie pops with 8% alcohol content (three flavors: cola, apple, ginger)

Alexandra’s Pierogi

Big Deal Brewing beer by Labbatt

Chicken potstickers

Frozen bananas (six flavors: plain, peanut, strawberry, coconut, sprinkles, cookies & cream)

Ingredients from Ilio DiPaolo’s will be used during special theme nights

McCullagh coffee

Sahlen’s cocktail wieners with beans or mac and cheese

Southern Tier Juice Jolt IPA

The team has also announced a partnership with SpotOn to provide Bisons fans with a mobile concessions ordering service to enable them to order from their seats.

Photos from the “What’s New” event can be viewed here:

“Polish Poutine” (Adam Duke/News 4)

Pierogis (Adam Duke/News 4)

Ilio DiPaolo’s ingredients included in this year’s dishes (Adam Duke/News 4)

Cocktail wieners and beans (Adam Duke/News 4)

Cocktail wieners and mac ‘n cheese (Adam Duke/News 4)

Six flavors of frozen bananas (Adam Duke/News 4)

Frozen bananas (Adam Duke/News 4)

Alcoholic freezie pops (Adam Duke/News 4)

Big Deal Brewing beers (Adam Duke/News 4)

Southern Tier’s Juice Jolt IPA (Adam Duke/News 4)

McCullagh coffee (Adam Duke/News 4)

Consumer’s Pub at the Park new bar (Adam Duke/News 4)

Consumer’s Pub at the Park new bar (Adam Duke/News 4)

New Bisons merchandise (Adam Duke/News 4)

Merchandise from the Bisons x Marvel collab (Adam Duke/News 4)

For more information on the new food options, view a Twitter thread on them here.

In addition to food and merchandise, the Bisons also released an updated promotional schedule.

The Defenders of the Diamond jerseys will be worn twice — for Defenders of the Diamond Night and for Superhero Night. They will be auctioned off following the second game.

Mystery Ball night, Team Photo & Autograph Day, and a Father’s Day giveaway with a “Catch on the Field with Dad” event are also scheduled to return this season.

The team announced that every Tuesday home game is a TWOs-day this season, featuring $2 hot dogs. Sundays will be “Family Fundays,” with pregame mascot meet-and-greets with Buster Bison and the wing race mascots, as well as kid-friendly entertainment options like face painters, balloon artists, and magicians on rotation, with a “Kids Run the Bases” event after the games. Labatturdays will also be returning.