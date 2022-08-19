BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- It’s a day filled with baseball and wonder! The Bisons are hosting their annual Princess Day at the Ballpark. You can bring your little ones to Sahlen Field on Sunday, August 21 as the team hosts the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at 1:05 p.m.

There is a full lineup of your child’s favorite princesses from Wonderland Character Entertainment. The gates open at 12 p.m., and the princesses will be stationed around the ballpark for you and your kids to meet and get photos with. You can get your tickets here!

The best part is you can have your kids dress up as their favorite animated character! For those that can always work up an appetite, you can get your reservation for the Consumer’s Pub at the Park All-You-Can-Eat Buffet, as some of the princess friends will be at the restaurant from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Bisons will also have Face Paintings available for your little prince or princess to put the finishing touch on their costumes.

Because August 21 is also a Kids Club Sunday, all kids get to Run the Bases at the end of the Bison’s game!