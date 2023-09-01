BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Billows of dark smoke were seen rising from the Sahlen Field facilities after a fire broke out Friday morning.

(Photo courtesy of Dr. Tristan Hall)

Firefighters responded to the downtown scene just after 9 a.m. The blaze started in the concourse of the Buffalo Bisons’ home field and was put out around 10 a.m. Nobody was hurt as a result, according to the team.

According to officials, the fire involved a portable concession stand along the first base side of that concourse, but the cause remains under investigation. The overall damage was estimated at $600,000.

The Bisons are scheduled to have a game against the Indianapolis Indians at 7:05, and the team said it will provide updates to its status as soon as possible.

News 4 is working to confirm more details and will provide more information when it’s available.