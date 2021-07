Fan cutouts fill seats of the upper level of Sahlen Field as the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros warm up before a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It looks like the Toronto Blue Jays won’t be calling Buffalo home for the whole summer.

A source within the Blue Jays organization told News 4’s Chris Horvatits that the team has been given municipal and provincial approval to go back to Canada this summer.

The Blue Jays have submitted an application to Canada’s government. According to the source, the team is “hopeful” to return July 30.