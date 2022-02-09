Star Wars Night, BPO among events happening during this year’s Bisons games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s still snow on the ground, but many of us are already thinking about summer. And what goes better with summer than baseball?

On Wednesday morning, the Buffalo Bisons announced their promotional schedule for 2022. It includes fan favorites like Star Wars Night, School Kids Day, Dog Days and a performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

To coincide with the announcement of the promotional schedule, the Bisons are having a ticket flash sale through Sunday. During this time, anyone who gets a ticket to April 5’s opening day game or any of the team’s 12 April home games will get two free hot dogs.

All Bisons season tickets, ticket packages, suite rentals and group outings are currently on sale. Individual game tickets for the whole season will go on sale March 12.

See the full Bisons promotional schedule below.