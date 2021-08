BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re counting down the days until the highly-anticipated return of the Buffalo Bisons to Sahlen Field.

The team has been spending this season in Trenton, New Jersey. Currently, they’re two games behind Scranton in the Triple-A East Northeast Division.

Thursday morning on Wake Up, we got a chance to chat with Bisons Assistant General Manager Brad Bisbing, as well as Buster! Watch the interview in the video above.