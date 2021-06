AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Memorial Day tends to be one of the biggest grilling days of the year. To avoid starting a harmful blaze when hosting a cookout of your own, Zach Polvino, a volunteer firefighter at the Snyder Fire Dept. in Amherst, suggests checking out the overall status of your set-up. He recommends checking the hose, the connectors and making sure the grill itself is clean from greasy residue and debris or anything that might start a fire from the hose connection to the tank.

He also points out the importance of location. Grills should be placed away from structures like walls or fences at a minimum of three feet and should also have enough space for proper ventilation. This means avoid placing them under overhangs.