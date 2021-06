BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills QB Josh Allen was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Thursday’s Blue Jays game against the Yankees at Sahlen Field.

Allen threw off the mound but bounced it just short of the plate.

You can watch Allen’s pitch in the video player above.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul threw out the first at Tuesday’s game.

The Blue Jays are playing in Buffalo through at least July 21 while the Canadian border remains closed.