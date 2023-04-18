BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday’s Buffalo Bisons game has been pushed to Thursday.
The Bisons say the delay is due to “cold, wind and wintery conditions.” Now, the team will take on the Iowa Cub Sox during a single-admission doubleheader. The first of the two seven-inning contests will begin at 5:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5.
People who already had tickets to see one game on April 20 will be able to see both. Anyone who wants to exchange their ticket for the game that was planned for Tuesday can get a ticket for a comparable game at another point in the season. Exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office and can take place throughout the rest of the season.
No changes were announced for the Bisons’ Wednesday game, which is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
SCHEDULE | See the team’s full schedule here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.