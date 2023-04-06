BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Will Buffalo have baseball this year? Of course; it’s just taking a little longer than expected.

The Bisons announced Thursday morning that the home opener has been postponed once again due to “wet and unplayable field conditions.”

Originally scheduled to play the Worcester Red Sox this past Tuesday, the field just hasn’t been ready, leading to the recent postponements.

As of now, the team is scheduled for a double-header on Friday. The team plans to announce the time for the first pitch of the first game later on Thursday.

Here’s what the remaining schedule for the Bisons’ homestand against the Red Sox looks like now:

Friday: single-admission doubleheader (time TBA)

Saturday: one game (4:05 p.m.)

Sunday: single-admission doubleheader (time TBA)

Those with tickets to the Thursday games, can exchange them for tickets to a comparable game during the rest of the season, excluding July 3. Ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office.