Buffalo connections competing in Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals guard Quinton Spain (67) blocks during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

LOS ANGELES (WIVB) — The Bengals will be taking on the Rams in this year’s Super Bowl on Feb. 13, and even though the Bills aren’t playing, there are several Buffalo connections to the big game.

Among those playing in the Super Bowl is Bengals guard Quinton Spain, who played 17 games with the Bills in the 2019 and 2020 seasons before he was released and subsequently picked up by Cincinnati.

On the Rams’ injured reserve is wide receiver Robert Woods, who was added to the list Nov. 24 with a knee injury. Woods was selected by the Bills in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft and joined Los Angeles following the 2016 season.

Woods had 2,451 receiving yards in 57 games with the Bills, scoring 12 touchdowns and averaging just over 12 yards per reception. He accounted for 122 Buffalo first downs in his four seasons playing in Orchard Park.

Zak Kromer, who had a brief stint with the Bills as a coaching assistant in 2016, is part of the current Rams coaching staff. Kromer is also the son of former Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who was arrested in 2015 while coaching the Bills.

Additionally, Rams QB Matthew Stafford is married to Kelly Hall, the sister of current Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall.

Email Adam Duke at adam.duke@wivb.com if you know of any other Buffalo connections to this year’s Super Bowl, including Buffalo natives, college players, former Bills and more.