Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Keys to the Game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Week 4 of the regular season here.
Our Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew breaks down the key to a victory and a prediction for the Bills-Patriots match-up.
Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: Minimize Mistakes
Prediction: Bills win 31-27
Tim Graham
Key to the Game: Disrupt Tom Brady
Prediction: Patriots win 27-17
Josh Reed
Key to the Game: Defense-Special Teams Touches
Prediction: Patriots win 27-17
Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Josh Allen Winning From The Pocket
Prediction: Patriots win 23-16
Thad Brown
Key to the Game: Ride The Crowd, Start Fast
Prediction: Patriots win 23-13