Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Keys to the Game

BUFFALO,N.Y. (WIVB) Quarterback Matt Myers did not practice on Tuesday due to an upper body injury but hasn’t been ruled out for Saturday game against Ohio. If he can’t play it will be Kyle Vantrease at quarterback. Vantrease lost the battle to be the starter in the preseason to Myers.

Head Coach Lance Leipold is confident if Myers can't go Saturday, "the preparation is always there for guys, but obviously the reps aren't always equal. He's (Vantrease) going to make the most of his opportunity. If he's the guy who gets the start, he played a lot Saturday, I know he'll be fine."