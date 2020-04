BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Spring sport senior athletes around the country are going through the same thing right now: dealing with the fact they are missing out on their final season of play for their school. We take a look at some of those athletes in Western New York and celebrate their achievements.

The Potsdam Bears softball team was just eight games into the 2020 campaign before the news broke that the NCAA cancelled the rest of the spring athletics. For senior Megan Fish, a 2016 Williamsville North grad, the sudden end to the season ended her hopes of finishing her career on top this year.