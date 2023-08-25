ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re all expecting some impressive moves from wide receiver Stefon Diggs this season, but who else is going to make a big impact on bringing the Bills to the end zone?

Gabe Davis?

Deonte Harty?

Dalton Kincaid?

Dawson Knox?

You can vote in our latest Buffalo Kickoff Live poll at this link, and catch the results Saturday at Noon on WIVB. The Bills vs. Bears game will follow.