ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — To beat the Bengals, what do the Bills have to do?
- Win the turnover battle?
- Dominate the run game?
- Pressure Burrow?
- Allen over 350 yards passing?
Vote in the latest Buffalo Kickoff Live poll here and see the results this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on News 4.
Buffalo Bills
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.