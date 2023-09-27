BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the fourth game of the regular season for the Bills on Sunday, against the 3-0 Miami Dolphins, a team that put up 70 points last week.

This week’s BKL Poll asks, which Dolphins offensive player will give the Bills’ defense the most problems?

Tua Tagovailoa

Raheem Mostert

Jaylen Waddle

Tyreek Hill

