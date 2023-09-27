BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the fourth game of the regular season for the Bills on Sunday, against the 3-0 Miami Dolphins, a team that put up 70 points last week.
This week’s BKL Poll asks, which Dolphins offensive player will give the Bills’ defense the most problems?
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Raheem Mostert
- Jaylen Waddle
- Tyreek Hill
To cast your vote, click here.
You can see the results by watching Buffalo Kickoff Live on Sunday at 11 a.m. on WNLO and 11:30 a.m. on WIVB.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.