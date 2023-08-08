Buffalo Kickoff Live is back, and so are the weekly polls. With our eyes on the preseason, we want to know which position battle you’re watching the closest:
- Middle linebacker
- Cornerback 2
- Slot receiver
- Running back
Vote in the latest Buffalo Kickoff Live poll here and see the results Saturday during our BKL pregame show at 12:30 p.m. on WIVB.
