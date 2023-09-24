BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Stefon Diggs’ six-year-old nephew Aaiden joined Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Sunday’s Bills game against the Washington Commanders.

Aaiden, the son of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, gave some analysis on the game.

Stefon Diggs' nephew and Trevon Diggs' son Aaiden stopped by Buffalo Kickoff Live to offer his thoughts on the #Bills and #Commanders.



Smart kid. Only six years old!

Had some good things to say.#Billsmafia@trevondiggs @stefondiggs pic.twitter.com/79GIr591Go — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 24, 2023