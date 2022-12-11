ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After two straight games on Thursdays, the Bills return to Highmark Stadium for the first time in nearly a month to face the New York Jets at 1 p.m.

Before that, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you set for the game starting at 11 a.m. You can watch on this page or on WIVB and WNLO.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

What should I know about the Jets?

The Jets, a division rival of the Bills, are 7-5 and are coming off a 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week. In the first matchup between the two teams this season, the Jets beat the Bills 20-17 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on November 6. Since then, the Jets have switched quarterbacks to backup Mike White, who has gone 1-1 since he was named the new starter.

Who’s in, who’s out

The Bills will be without defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) for Sunday’s game.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) is listed as questionable after missing the Bills’ 24-10 win over the Patriots, but did practice in full on Friday. Linebacker Matt Milano (knee) is also questionable after missing two days of practice and being limited on Friday.

When can I watch BKL again?

Buffalo Kickoff Live will return on Saturday, December 17 at 11 a.m. before the Bills face the Miami Dolphins.