BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Get your first morning of 2023 going with the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew as they discuss everything you need to know about the Bills and Sunday’s NFL slate.

You can watch on this page or on WIVB and WNLO at 11 a.m.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Latest Bills news

When can I watch BKL again?

Buffalo Kickoff Live will be back on Monday at 7 p.m. before the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.