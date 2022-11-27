BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills played on Thursday, but the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will be bringing you another edition on Sunday before the day’s NFL slate.
The show is being held at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. You can watch at 11 a.m. on this page or on WIVB and WNLO.
Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?
News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.
When can I watch BKL again?
Buffalo Kickoff Live will return on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. before the Bills face the New England Patriots.
