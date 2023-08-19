BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are back in action for their second preseason as they travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers, and Buffalo Kickoff Live is getting you set for the matchup.

Saturday’s BKL will air at 6 p.m. on WIVB in the Buffalo market and on our sister stations across the region. Kickoff for Bills-Steelers is slated for around 6:30 p.m., and the game will be followed by Buffalo Postgame Live at 9:30 p.m. on the same stations.

A replay of Buffalo Postgame Live can be viewed in this article two hours after it airs.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Watch to Watch 4

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs will make their preseason debuts against Pittsburgh tonight, while Buffalo’s first-team offense and defense are both expected to play around a quarter or two, according to head coach Sean McDermott. Allen and Diggs sat out the team’s preseason opener.

The battle for key starting positions at middle linebacker, cornerback two and right guard will continue. Tyrel Dodson gets a great opportunity at linebacker as his biggest competition for the position, Terrel Bernard, is dealing with a hamstring injury and will not play. At cornerback, Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford all have another chance to prove they’re worthy to start opposite Tre’Davious White. Finally, the duel between Ryan Bates and rookie O’Cyrus Torrence for the right guard spot along the offensive line will also be worth keeping an eye on.

There’s been plenty of buzz about speedy depth wide receiver Andy Isabella, who shined in last Saturday’s victory over the Colts and caught some eyes during training camp. The 26-year-old signed with the Bills at the end of July, and he will likely get ample reps in the second half.

When can I watch BKL again?

Buffalo Kickoff Live will return at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 26 prior to the Bills’ final preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Following the contest, Buffalo Postgame Live will recap the action and prepare you for roster cutdown day on Aug. 29.