BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFL Draft came to a close on Saturday and the Buffalo Kickoff Live Crew is recapping the draft and discussing all of the newest Buffalo Bills.

The show will air on WNLO at 10:30 p.m. Sunday and again at 11:35 p.m. on WIVB. It will also be live on this page.

Additionally, you can watch a replay on this page anytime.

The BKL team consists of News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak, WROC’s Thad Brown, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino.

Full Bills 2023 draft class:

Round 1, pick 25: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Round 2, pick 59: OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Round 3, pick 91: LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

Round 5, pick 150: WR Justin Shorter, Florida

Round 7, pick 230: OG Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

Round 7, pick 252: CB Alex Austin, Oregon State