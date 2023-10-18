ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — One-third of the way into the NFL season, which Buffalo Bills group needs the most help in order to keep the team’s offense consistent?

Quarterbacks?

Wide receivers?

Running backs?

Tight ends?

You can vote in our latest Buffalo Kickoff Live poll here, and see the results on the show this Sunday morning at 11:30 on WIVB. Then the Bills take on division rivals the New England Patriots at 1 p.m.