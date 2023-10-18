ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — One-third of the way into the NFL season, which Buffalo Bills group needs the most help in order to keep the team’s offense consistent?

  • Quarterbacks?
  • Wide receivers?
  • Running backs?
  • Tight ends?

You can vote in our latest Buffalo Kickoff Live poll here, and see the results on the show this Sunday morning at 11:30 on WIVB. Then the Bills take on division rivals the New England Patriots at 1 p.m.

