ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are heavily favored against their division rivals, the New England Patriots, and a victory plus some help would secure them a playoff spot Sunday.
To make sure the team secures another win this weekend, which offensive player needs to have their biggest game?
- Stefon Diggs
- Gabe Davis
- James Cook
- Dalton Kincaid
Vote in our latest Buffalo Kickoff Live poll here and watch for the final results this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on WIVB. The game follows later at 1 p.m.
