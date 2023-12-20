ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have had a resurgence on defense in recent weeks despite some key injuries.
In this week’s Buffalo Kickoff Live poll, we want to know who has been the unsung hero of the Bills’ defense this season:
- Terrel Bernard
- Tyrel Dodson
- Leonard Floyd
- Christian Benford
You can vote in our latest Buffalo Kickoff Live poll now. See the final results this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on WIVB.com.
