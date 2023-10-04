ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — With Tre’Davious White out for the season following an injury against the Dolphins, another cornerback needs to take the 2017 first-round draft pick’s place.
In our latest Buffalo Kickoff Live poll, we want to know who you think should step up. Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam or Cam Lewis?
Vote in the poll here and see the results
