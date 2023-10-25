BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have had some missteps start to their season, currently sitting at 4-3 after a surprising loss to the New England Patriots.
With where the team currently sits, this week’s Buffalo Kickoff Live poll wants to know how many wins and losses you think the Bills will have when the season’s over.
- 12-5 or better
- 10-7 or 11-6
- 9-8 or worse
Vote in our latest Buffalo Kickoff Live poll here.
