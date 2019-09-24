Buffalo Kids Play 60 With Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This morning, elementary school kids from around the Buffalo area got the chance to be Bills for a day as the Buffalo Bills hosted Play 60 at New Era Field.

Since 2007, the NFL has teamed up with schools across the nation to empower the next generation to be physically active and healthy.

“The NFL does a great job along with the Bills as well as our partners, Independent Health, as far as emphasizing kids get out and play every single day,” Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said. “Playing 60 minutes, eating right, all of those things so that we can take care of our minds, bodies, and spirits so that we can be very productive and serving our communities.”

“That’s what it’s all about, raising healthy, young people.”

On Tuesday, the Bills led stations that included relay races, quarterback throws, and field goal kicks.

“It’s an awesome experience, teaching them how to come out and be active, stay hydrated, play in the sun, just enjoying the time that you have outside, especially with the beautiful weather that we have right now in Buffalo,” Bills wide receiver Zay Jones said.

“I’m extremely thankful for the position that I’m in. But the world is changing, everybody’s home playing video games and on their computers and on their phones, but now we get to come out here and get these kids running around and sweating for 60 minutes, and I’m all for it,” Bills right tackle Dion Dawkins said.

“To be able to take the time out of a busy day during the middle of the season, this is really rewarding,” Lorenzo Alexander said.

“The Buffalo Bills organization is so in tune with the community, and to be able to spend some time with the kids playing, it’s a joy. Being a dad, I just know how important it is to come out here and hang out and give back.”

And as rewarding as it is for the Bills to give back to the children in their community, it’s equally as fun for the kids to get to come out and play on the same field that the Bills play on every Sunday.

“Did you guys have fun today?”

“YES!”

This was the first of about six events the Bills host with Play 60 throughout the year. Schools around the area kickoff their participation on September 30th, and schools with the highest participation throughout the year receive field days courtesy of the Buffalo Bills.