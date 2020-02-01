Buffalo Native Demone Harris Gears Up For Super Bowl Sunday

Demone Harris has had quite the road to the NFL.

“From picking up the game a little bit later at Bishop Timon, to being a walk on at the University at Buffalo, and then earning a scholarship and then going through a coaching change and then being on practice squads and changing teams and boom being on an active roster with a chance to be in a Super Bowl, could not be happier of him,” said UB Head Coach Lance Leipold.

“We stayed in the projects,” recalled Ramona Holcomb, Harris’s mother. “When life has been hard for us. To see him go that far, to me it was a miracle. Not a lot of players make it and for him to be one of them, I am just overwhelmed.”

“It’s definitely an exciting time, a once in a lifetime opportunity that I’m not taking for granted,” said Harris. “I’ve worked extremely hard to get to where I am, just very excited to take that field and play a part in winning the Super Bowl.”

Come Sunday against the 49’ERS, Harris says he isn’t nervous. He’s keeping things as routine as possible. But when the former Buffalonian takes the field for the Super Bowl, he’ll take a second to remember how he got there.

“It’s my roots,” said Harris. “I’ll never forget where I came from. Buffalo had a huge impact on my athletic career and I’m just thankful that I get an opportunity to represent them on a bigger stage and really show out and give thanks to the people who have given so much to me.”

“You have one who started right here in Buffalo, and everything and the hard work that it takes and the consistency that it takes,” said Leipold. “You don’t have to be at a power five school to reach your dreams.”