Buffalo-native Jordan Nwora drafted by Milwaukee Bucks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jordan Nwora made his NBA dreams come true Wednesday night. The former Park School star was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 15th pick in the 2nd round.

Nwora finished his career at Louisville averaging 18 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in his senior year, a season in which he started 30 of 31 games played. He helped the Cardinals earn a 24-7 record in a year shortened by the cancelation of the conference and NCAA tournaments because of COVID-19.

In his final two seasons, Nwora started 59 of the 65 games he played in, and averaged 17.5 points, 7.65 rebounds and 1.3 assists across both years.

He becomes the first Buffalo-born draft pick in the NBA since Lazar Hayward was picked in 2010.