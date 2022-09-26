BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jordan Nwora is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-year contract, his agency Priority Sports announced Sunday.

Nwora, who won a state championship playing for The Park School before becoming an All-American at University of Louisiville, is entering his third NBA season. The 6-foot-8 forward appeared in 62 games last year, averaging 7.9 points in 19.1 minutes. He returned home this past summer to host a youth camp at Erie Community College, where his father Alex Nwora is the head coach.

The new deal will pay Nwora $6.2 million over two years, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, a St. Bonaventure graduate. Nwora, a second-round draft pick in 2020, was a restricted free agent following the expiration of his two-year, $2.4 million rookie contract. Nwora did not sign the Bucks’ qualifying offer worth slightly more than $2 million for the coming season.

The Bucks started training camp over the weekend ahead of Saturday’s exhibition opener, followed by a preseason trip to play in Abu Dhabi. The regular season begins Oct. 20 at Philadelphia in a game that will be televised nationally on TNT.

Nwora won an NBA championship in his rookie season averaging 9.1 minutes in 30 games, while spending much of the season playing in the NBA’s developmental G-League. Nwora has played sparingly in the postseason, averaging 3.9 minutes in 13 career playoff appearances.

In 13 games as a starter last season, Nwora averaged 16.3 points and 6.5 rebounds, while shooting 42% from 3-point range. Increased playing time and scoring opportunities should allow Nwora to make more money in future contracts. The potential for a larger role with another franchise is why Nwora and his representation did not sign Milwaukee’s the qualifying offer and explored options in restricted free agency.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that were played in 2021, Nwora averaged 21 points on 49% shooting in three games playing for Nigeria, while his father served as the national team’s assistant coach. Over the past two summers, The Jordan Nwora Foundation has run clinics throughout Africa.

Nwora’s younger sister Ronni is set to make her NCAA debut this season for Buffalo. A 2019 Park School graduate, she transferred from St. Louis following a redshirt season at Georgia Tech.