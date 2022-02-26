BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The road to having a full art display at a gallery in her hometown has been a winding one for Kimberly Sass.

The Williamsville North graduate grew up playing hockey, and was one of the only girls on the Spartan boys hockey team throughout her high school career. She then went on to play Division I hockey as a goaltender at Colgate University where she got a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art and Geography.

After college, Sass began her professional hockey career while simultaneously getting a Masters of Architecture at UB.

After years of working at an architecture firm during the day and being the goalie of a pro hockey team on nights and weekends, Sass decided to combine three of her ‘worlds’ — hockey, art and architecture — into one, while also highlighting issues people wouldn’t normally think about when they view professional athletes.

Sass’ exhibit is called “Behind the Front: Are Women’s Professional Sports Really What They Seem?” and it’s meant to highlight both the positive and negative experiences that women in the professional sports realm deal with every single day.

The inequalities that women’s pro hockey players face on a daily basis range from the fact that every player has to have a second job because the wages they get as athletes are not sustainable, all the way down to the physical locker rooms and amenities that they have to use compared to what men’s professional hockey players have, Sass hopes her show helps to bring an awareness to inequality in order to begin to spark a change.

“I thought to myself, what could I do that would be more productive and would raise awareness and would create social change surrounding pro women’s sports,” Kimberly Sass said. “I looked to my art background and decided to create these large scale paintings to create in your face messages that you couldn’t ignore showcasing some of the experiences me and my teammates went through, not just the positive images that float across media most of the time, but exposing some of those negative experiences because they’re important.

“If people and companies and investors don’t know the issues and the struggles, they can’t help.”

In her 11-piece exhibit, Sass shows examples of some of the highs that come along with being a professional hockey player, along with their corresponding lows.

From painting the excitement of winning the league championship and drinking out of the trophy on Sunday night to the very next morning having to head to work at her 9-5 job with only the pictures and memories of the prior night’s championship to remind her that she’s a professional athlete.

“The goals of the show are to number one raise awareness of all of these experiences, positive and negative, that female pro athletes face day to day. Number two, to gather individual and corporate support. By raising these experiences and issues, people will know how they can support. Number three, trying to raise funds for Women’s Sports Foundation. Their slogan is ‘All girls, all women, all sports.’ Their foundation is founded by Billie Jean King. 10% of all artwork sales through April 1st will go to the Women’s Sports Foundation. Lastly, to inspire people to speak up, whether is be in your workplace, in sports, to have the confidence to speak up if you’re experiencing any inequities or injustices,” Sass said.

Sass’ “Behind The Front” exhibit wraps up its final day in Buffalo on Saturday at the CEPA Gallery from 12-4pm. From there, it will move to Seattle where it will be on display in March. She hopes to continue the tour across the country to continue to raise awareness for injustices in women’s professional sports.

You can find more on Kimberly Sass and check out her artwork and the story behind each piece here.