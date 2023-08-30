BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres will be showcased on national television broadcasts 15 times this coming season, up from 11 in the previous campaign.
Buffalo’s Feb. 10 home game against St. Louis will be broadcast on ABC, the Oct. 17 game against Tampa Bay will be shown on ESPN, and six games are scheduled to stream on ESPN+/Hulu.
Seven games will air on TNT, but two of those contests — Nov. 1 at Philadelphia and Jan. 17 vs. Chicago — will air exclusively on MSG in the Buffalo broadcast market. The other 67 games are televised locally on MSG.
Sabres’ national TV schedule
Oct. 17 vs. Tampa Bay — 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Nov. 1 at Philadelphia — 7 p.m. on TNT (on MSG in Buffalo)
Nov. 24 vs. Pittsburgh — 6 p.m. on TNT
Dec. 5 vs. Detroit — 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu
Dec. 13 at Colorado — 9:30 p.m. on TNT
Dec. 27 vs. Boston — 7:30 p.m. on TNT
Jan. 17 vs. Chicago — 7:30 p.m. on TNT (on MSG in Buffalo)
Feb. 10 vs. St. Louis — 1 p.m. on ABC
Feb. 27 at Florida — 7 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu
March 2 vs. Vegas — 7 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu
March 6 at Toronto — 7 p.m. on TNT
March 9 vs. Edmonton — 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu
March 14 vs. New York Islanders — 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu
March 30 vs. Toronto — 7 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu
April 7 at Detroit — 1 p.m. on TNT
***
Jonah Bronstein joined the WIVB roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Born in Western New York, he has covered the Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Bisons, colleges, high schools and other notable sporting events in the region for publications including The Associated Press, The Buffalo News and Niagara Gazette since 2005. Read more of his work here.