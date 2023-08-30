BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres will be showcased on national television broadcasts 15 times this coming season, up from 11 in the previous campaign.

Buffalo’s Feb. 10 home game against St. Louis will be broadcast on ABC, the Oct. 17 game against Tampa Bay will be shown on ESPN, and six games are scheduled to stream on ESPN+/Hulu.

Seven games will air on TNT, but two of those contests — Nov. 1 at Philadelphia and Jan. 17 vs. Chicago — will air exclusively on MSG in the Buffalo broadcast market. The other 67 games are televised locally on MSG.

Sabres’ national TV schedule

Oct. 17 vs. Tampa Bay — 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Nov. 1 at Philadelphia — 7 p.m. on TNT (on MSG in Buffalo)

Nov. 24 vs. Pittsburgh — 6 p.m. on TNT

Dec. 5 vs. Detroit — 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu

Dec. 13 at Colorado — 9:30 p.m. on TNT

Dec. 27 vs. Boston — 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Jan. 17 vs. Chicago — 7:30 p.m. on TNT (on MSG in Buffalo)

Feb. 10 vs. St. Louis — 1 p.m. on ABC

Feb. 27 at Florida — 7 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu

March 2 vs. Vegas — 7 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu

March 6 at Toronto — 7 p.m. on TNT

March 9 vs. Edmonton — 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu

March 14 vs. New York Islanders — 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu

March 30 vs. Toronto — 7 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu

April 7 at Detroit — 1 p.m. on TNT