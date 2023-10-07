BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres closed out the preseason with a 7-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night at KeyBank Center. They went 3-4-0 in the exhibitions, scoring 22 goals, while giving up 27, the most of any Eastern Conference team. Here are four takeaways looking ahead to the roster decisions before Thursday night’s home opener.

Rookie darling

Zach Benson, Buffalo’s first-round draft choice in June, furthered his case for making the opening night roster at 18 years old, a rare feat for any player, especially one selected No. 13 overall.

Born on May 8, 2005, Benson could become the youngest Sabres skater since Pierre Turgeon in 1987. He’s a month younger than April baby Rasmus Dahlin was on opening night in 2018. Jack Eichel turned 19 a few weeks after the start of his rookie season in 2015, Sam Reinhart was about that age the season before, same with Rasmus Ristolainen in 2013. Four of those players were drafted in the top two, and Ristolainen went eighth.

Benson was Buffalo’s best player in the preseason, with four goals and three assists in six games. His seven points rank among the NHL leaders, ahead of No. 1 pick Connor Bedard, and exceed Eichel’s four-game tally (six points) as a rookie.

“It’s been awesome,” Benson said after a power-play goal and an assist to his tally on Friday night. “Since day one, I felt welcome. It’s been a blast, obviously, learning from so many talented players that have been in this league for a while now and obviously the coaching staff who has super knowledge of this game and kind of just soaking it all up.”

On top of posting the most productive preseason by any Sabres player of recent vintage, Benson impressed the Sabres with his competitiveness, consistency, and ability to absorb information. He was a standout from the start of development camp, into the prospects challenge, and up through the end of preseason training.

“He’s done it with different personnel in different situations in game after game,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “So he’s done very well for himself through camp. Not many things you could nitpick with. He’s done a lot of detail to his game and he’s been ready to play each and every shift, any situation, read situations well, has helped guys around him on whatever line play better.”

Benson continued to flourish skating on the second line with Casey MIttelstadt and Jordan Greenway, after melding well with top-line center Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner in previous games.

“I loved playing with him,” said Mittelstadt, who led the Sabres with three points, scoring a goal set up by Benson. “He’s a hound on the puck. He’s so good at getting it back and for a little guy, he can protect the thing pretty well. So, extremely impressive.”

Odd men out

In many ways, Benson seized the opportunity from his junior hockey linemate Matt Savoie, the Sabres’ first-round pick the summer before. Savoie skated with the Sabres on Friday morning for the first time since injuring his shoulder in the final game of the prospects challenge.

Buffalo can keep Benson and Savoie on the NHL roster for up to nine games before burning a year of their entry-level contracts. Benson has earned an opportunity to show what he can do when the games count. Savoie could get a similar chance when healthy. Both can be sent down to Rochester for conditioning assignments before playing in the World Junior Championships. After that, the Sabres can determine whether the prospects are ready to be full-time NHL players, or send them back to juniors.

If not on the opening roster, Benson and Savoie are not allowed to play this season in the AHL, which is where forwards Lukas Rousek and Brandon Biro will start out. Rousek, who was called up for a couple games with the Sabres late last season, is on a two-way deal this year. He will likely be the first player recalled if there’s an injury, or when Benson’s time is up. Along with Juri Kulich and Isak Rosen, who were both assigned to Rochester earlier in the week, Biro is pushing to be in the NHL, but not there yet.

The back end

In order to keep Benson, the Sabres will need to waive a player on an NHL contract. That will probably be defenseman Jacob Bryson, who has played 170 games for the Sabres over the past three seasons, or Riley Stillman, a more physical D-man acquired at last season’s trade deadline, who seems to have overtaken Bryson.

Buffalo is comfortable with keeping three goaltenders to start the season. Despite a rough outing against the Penguins, rookie sensation Devon Levi should be in the crease on opening night after he started each of the Sabres’ home exhibitions. Eric Comrie had a better preseason than Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, but both can be useful for the Sabres until a trade materializes, or an injury arises.

Olofsson’s status

Victor Olofsson had a goal and assist Friday, giving him four points in the preseason. The 28-year-old winger is coming off a career-best 28 goals, but he was scratched five games in a row late last season and is in the expiring year of his contract. If not part of the Sabres’ future, however, Olofsson has a place in the present lineup. At least until Jack Quinn returns from his Achilles injury in the second half of the season.