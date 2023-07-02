BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Having gained defensive depth on the free agent market and drafted eight more prospects into one of the NHL’s deepest pipelines, the Sabres continued an eventful segment of the offseason Sunday with the opening of development camp.

General manager Kevyn Adams discussed the latest developments before the first of four on-ice sessions open to fans at LECOM Harborcenter, culminating with Thursday’s three-on-three tournament. Check out our four takes:

Buffalo is becoming a destination for free agents. Both defenseman Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton noted the Sabres upward trajectory under coach Don Granato, a talented young roster assembled by Adams, and the promise of playoff runs to come in deciding to sign Saturday.

“It’s not a secret anymore,” said Johnson, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 and a veteran of 920 NHL games, sharing on a video call that from his conversations with peers around the league, “I think people know the Sabres are coming.”

“Playing against them the last few years, they remind me of Colorado when we were building it,” said Johnson, who won a Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022. “They have a great nucleus of young talent and I think they are knocking on the door. It was a real appealing spot for me to go there and help where I can.”

“Buffalo was one of those teams I picked because I think they are going to contend for a long time and contend for years to come,” Johnson added. “Winning the Cup a few years ago really reenergized me. And once you get that taste of winning, you want it again and again.”

“Part of it is what’s starting to happen here,” Adams said, “within our own locker room, the players themselves talk about building something special and then that gets around to other players in the league.”

“We still have a long way to go. We have a lot to earn,” Adams said. “Erik Johnson, the career he’s had up to this point, Stanley Cup champion, and to have us at the top of his list is pretty exciting.”

“The Donny connection was huge,” said Clifton, who had “a couple teams in the mix,” but made “a pretty easy decision” to sign with Buffalo. The 28-year-old defenseman joins a number of Sabres with prior experience playing under Granato with the U.S. National Development Team.

Clifton mentioned his initial experience with Granato, getting called up to the NTDP late in his U17 as a “month of hockey I think I learned more than I ever have in that short a period,” followed by a U18 season “that was one of the best years of development I ever had.”

“The man and the coach he is, he’s just so easy to get behind,” Yeah, he was a huge part in this decision and I couldn’t be more excited to get hime behind the bench again.”

Part of Boston’s top-rated penalty killing unit, Clifton’s “abrasive, two-way” skillset was a priority add for Buffalo’s blue-line, Adams said, and Granato advocated for the acquisition.

“He’s our kind of guy,” Adams said. “He’s competitive, he’s a great character person. He’s going to hep our group. He’s a good skater, physical presence. He has a real familiarity with the way we want and need to play as a team obviously with his history of Donny.”

Even in a youth movement, experience still matters to the Sabres. Captain Kyle Okposo is coming back, along with alternate Zemgus Girgensons, the longest tenured Buffalo player. Those roster spots could have been filled by rising prospects, but Adams and Granato favored leadership and culture in constructing the bottom of the roster.

The 35-year-old Johnson’s veteran wisdom will benefit what was the youngest lineup in the NHL last season, particularly the rest of a D-man group with an average age under 25, excluding the old sage newcomer.

Adams reflected on his playing career, when Carolina surrounded No. 2 overall selection Eric Staal with Rod Brind’Amour and Ron Francis, and when the Blackhawks assigned Adams himself to room with No. 1 pick Patrick Kane.

“I was thinking a lot last year about, am I doing enough to help our young, young talent that we have?” Adams said. “Am I insulating them enough with good hockey players and just the right kind of people?

“You know how strongly I feel about Zemgus and Kyle. But have we done enough? I felt strongly that we needed to do a little more there. Erik Johnson fit that perfectly. I just think it’s an important piece. Sometimes even, however long Erik is with us, it can go for so many more years after just because these young players won’t forget those lessons. That’s something that was really important.”

The full prospect pool isn’t here this week. Recent first-round picks Matt Savoie, Juri Kulich and Isak Rosen are resting after playing into the AHL and Memorial Cup playoffs. Same for prized goaltender Devon Levi after winning a gold medal as Canada’s backup at the IIHF World Championships. … Another first-rounder from last year, forward Noah Ostlund is in attendance but not skating due to a hip injury, while goalie Topias Leinonen, a second-round pick in 2022, is healing a stress fracture in his heel. … Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert is leading the on-ice practices, which continue at 11:15 a.m. Monday and 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. … Appert said the organization is “narrowing in” on hiring replacements for assistant coaches Michael Peca and Mike Weber, who both moved on to NHL benches. … Guest coaches in Buffalo this week are Dartmouth assistant Troy Thibodeau, Colgate assistant Chelsea Walkland, and Long Island assistant Shelly Picard.