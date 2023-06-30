BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres have drastically improved their appeal as a free-agent destination the past couple of years, and as they push to end the league’s longest postseason drought, they’ll have the chance to bolster their roster when NHL free agency begins Saturday.

As of Friday afternoon, the Sabres currently have three pending free agents: Tyson Jost (UFA), Vinnie Hinostroza (UFA) and Kale Clague (UFA).

Buffalo will likely target a top-four defenseman, a defensive-minded depth forward and potentially a veteran goalie through either free agency or a trade this offseason. The injury to forward Jack Quinn, which is expected to sideline the 21-year-old until at least November, may force general manager Kevyn Adams to reevaluate his plans and target a middle-six forward, as well.

Here are four players the Sabres could look to target in free agency this offseason. All contract projections are according to Evolving-Hockey.

Carson Soucy, D, Seattle Kraken

The 28-year-old was one of four targets I thought the Sabres could consider at this past trade deadline, and now with him entering unrestricted free agency, I’m going back to the well.

Soucy tallied three goals and 16 points in 78 games for Seattle last season while averaging just over 16 minutes per game. While his offense doesn’t necessarily jump off the page, his defensive prowess is where he could greatly assist the Sabres — particularly on the penalty kill, which was a weak spot for Buffalo last season. His 1.9 shorthanded defense goals above replacement (which measures a player’s contributions in reference to the average player) ranked 23rd in the NHL among defensemen, according to Evolving-Hockey.

The Sabres could opt to trade for a d-man like Calgary’s Noah Hanifin to fill the spot on the second defensive pairing alongside Owen Power, but Soucy presents a cheaper, albeit more unproven, option with the potential for overperformance. In addition, a shorter-term contract would allow for a prospect to eventually succeed Soucy or any other defensive addition.

Projected contract: 3 years, $2.6 million AAV (link)

Pius Suter, C, Detroit Red Wings

The aforementioned injury to Quinn will likely result in a prospect such as Matt Savoie or Jiri Kulich being given a chance to impress early in the season, or possibly the Sabres opting to keep Victor Olofsson instead of seeking to trade him. But if Adams opts to add a veteran to fill the role, Suter would fit right in.

Detroit Red Wings center Pius Suter (24) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The 27-year-old was a force in Detroit’s own zone last season, ranking as one of Evolving-Hockey’s best defensive forwards, particularly at even strength. He chipped in a bit offensively for Detroit as well, tallying 14 goals and 24 points in 79 games.

While his listed position is center, he can also slide over to right wing to play in Quinn’s place. Once Quinn does return, he could be shifted down the lineup into another middle six role while keeping his spot on the penalty kill.

Projected contract: 2 years, $2.2 million AAV (link)

Lars Eller, C, Colorado Avalanche

This one is fairly straightforward: the Sabres are a young, fairly inexperienced team trying to make the playoffs that also ranked last in the NHL in faceoffs won percentage last season. Eller is a veteran with ample postseason experience who also ranked 36th in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.7%) among players who took 500 or more in 2022-23.

Makes enough sense, right?

Eller, 34, could step in to center the fourth line, giving Peyton Krebs the opportunity to move up the lineup. In addition to his faceoff prowess, he is strong defensively at even strength and chipped in 10 goals and 23 points last campaign. He’ll be cheap and won’t clog up forward spots in the future due to the likelihood of a one-year deal, as well.

Projected contract: 1 year, $1.3 million (link)

Joonas Korpisalo, G, Los Angeles Kings

The Sabres’ goaltending situation has been a hot topic with Devon Levi, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Erie Comrie all under contract for next season.

I’m not convinced Buffalo will make any additions in goal this offseason simply because I’m not sure any feasible upgrades exist. With that said, if the Sabres insist on making a change in net, Korpisalo, 29, probably makes the most sense in free agency.

The Finn has had an up-and-down career, but played well in a limited sample size with both the Blue Jackets and Kings last season, totaling a .914 save percentage and 2.87 goals against average in 39 games before a lackluster postseason. He also posted 10.2 goals saved above expected, according to Evolving-Hockey.

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) stops a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Korpisalo could be an option if the Sabres opt to move on from Luukkonen, but there has been no indication that they plan to do so. While Adams said in a pre-draft news conference he would be open to an addition, he also said he was “very excited” about their current trio. A trade for a goalie, such as Philadelphia’s Carter Hart, might make more sense.

Projected contract: 2 years, $2.6 million (link)