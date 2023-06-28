BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres enter a new phase in their rebuilding project with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Unless general manager Kevyn Adams trades up, it will be the lowest first-round selection the franchise has made since 2011, following Buffalo’s last playoff apperance.

While the Sabres have more immediate and long-term needs at defenseman, the top of the draft is considered to be forward heavy. Adams has maintained the Sabres will pick the best prospect on their board, regardless of position.

Here’s a glance at four names that might be called when Buffalo makes its pick.

Matthew Wood, RW, UConn (NCAA) — The youngest player in college hockey this past season has drawn comparisons to Sabres All-Star Tage Thompson. Listed at 6-foot-4, 197 pounds, would bring needed size to Buffalo’s prospect pool, along with skill that produced 34 points in 35 NCAA games. Fourth-ranked North American Skater by NHL Central Scouting might not last until the 13th pick, but one NHL.com mock draft projects him to the Sabres.

Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg (WHL) — The sixth-ranked North American skater is another forward who might get drafted before the Sabres pick. But if he’s available, the 5-foot-10, 159-pound Benson would be a great fit alongside Buffalo’s 2022 first-round pick Matt Savoie. He recorded 98 points in 60 games playing on Savoie’s line in the Western Hockey League.

Gabe Perrault, RW, USNTDP — Now wouldn’t this be fun. The son of 14-year NHL player Yanic Perrault is not related to the Sabres legend with same surname, but his offensive game (and jersey) likely would become a fan favorite. Had a record-setting season with the U.S. National Team Development Program, to which coach Don Granato has strong ties. The 10th-ranked North American skater also might be gone by the time the Sabres are on the clock. USNTDP teammate Oliver Moore is another option.

Dmitri Simashev, D, Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia) — Among the most frequently projected prospects for the Sabres, the 18-year-old would bring a needed defensive-minded style and 6-foot-4 frame to Buffalo’s blue-line. Uncertainty about how soon Simashev would be able to leave Russia could affect his draft stock. This factor hasn’t deterred Adams in recent drafts.

4 other names to watch

Oliver Moore, C, USNTDP

Tom Willander, D, Rogle Jr. (Sweden)

Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Skelleftea Jr. (Sweden)

Nate Danielson, C, Brandon (WHL)