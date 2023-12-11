BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Captain Kyle Okposo and new addition Eric Robinson each had a goal and two assists to lead the Sabres in a 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night at KeyBank Center.

Rasmus Dahlin had an empty-net goal and an assist, taking the team lead with 23 points, Peyton Krebs, the centerman between Okposo and Robinson on Buffalo’s checking line, also scored, JJ Peterka matched Jeff Skinner for the team lead with his 12th goal this season, with an assist from Skinner, defenseman Connor Clifton tallied two assists, and Devon Levi made 21 saves for the Sabres, who have earned a point in three consecutive games.

Buffalo (12-14-3) heads out west for a three-game trip starting Wednesday night in Colorado (16-9-2).