BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bethany Kloc, Lillian and their four-legged friend Banana joined us on News 4 at Noon to talk about an off-site adoption event the SPCA Serving Erie County is holding at the KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Banana, who came to western New York from South Carolina, will be one of the animals up for adoption between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Anyone who adopts a puppy or cat on Tuesday will get two free Buffalo Sabres tickets. Learn more about Banana and the event itself in the video above.