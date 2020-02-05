Avalanche Score 5 in 2nd Period, Down Sabres 6-1

Buffalo Sabres goalie Jonas Johansson (34) cover the puck during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Colorado Avalanche 6-1 Tuesday night, and allowed five unanswered second period goals.

Despite having a 7-2 advantage in shots in the opening minutes, Colorado struck first on a wacky play. Rasmus Ristolainen bodied a few Avs players in front of the net, and the puck squirted to the right side of a net, where a wide open Samuel Girard rifled a shot to beat Carter Hutton.

Colorado tallied another goal just 45 seconds later when Andre Burakovsky beat Buffalo on a 2v1. However, the Sabres found some late period life when Sam Reinhart redirected a shot from Jake McCabe with .9 seconds left on the clock. The goal was Reinhart’s 19th of the year, and cut the deficet in half for Buffalo headed into the intermission.

Colorado went back up by two goals in the opening minute of the second period when Buffalo lost track of Nazem Kadri, and he rifled a one-timer past Hutton. They’d add three more goals in the period to take a 6-1 lead headed into the intermission. Nazem Kadri, former Sabres Nikita Zadarov and Valeri Nichushkin would all light the lamp before Buffalo pulled Carter Hutton. Hutton allowed five goals on 13 shots. Jonas Johansson would enter the game for Hutton, and would make his NHL debut for the Sabres. He finished the night with 13 saves on 14 shots.

Buffalo hosts Detroit Thursday night.