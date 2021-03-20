BRACKET: Vote for your favorite obscure Lindy Ruff-era Sabres

Coach Lindy Ruff and the 1999 Buffalo Sabres celebrate after winning a playoff game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario. The Sabres defeated the Maple Leafs 4-2. (Allsport/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Now’s your chance to reminisce about the days of old when the Sabres were going “Cup Crazy.”

In the spirit of March Madness, and remembering happier times in Sabres history, we’ve made a bracket where you can vote for your favorite obscure Lindy Ruff-era Sabres player.

“Favorite” can mean whatever you want. It could be a player who came up big in the playoffs. It could be a name that makes you go, “Wow, I remember that guy!” Or it could be a little-used player that you loved for no reason at all.

The polls will be conducted through the @News4Buffalo Twitter account, and they’ll be posted on this page.

The second round runs through Friday; the top two vote-getters in each poll will advance.