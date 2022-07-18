BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local office technology company is coming to the rescue after new Sabres defenseman Jeremy Davies printed and signed his contract at a Staples, according to a post on his girlfriend’s TikTok account from late last week.

“me and my bf frantically running to staples to sign his NHL contract before they change their minds because we can’t afford a printer,” the TikTok from Davies’ girlfriend, Erin, said.

According to the Sabres Twitter account, Copier Fax Business Technologies has a printer ready for Davies when he gets to town. The team even teased the gift with a printer emoji.

“Our guy got it done,” the Sabres tweeted Monday evening. “Our friends @CopierFaxBT have something waiting for you in Buffalo, Jeremy!”

In 22 NHL games with the Nashville Predators over the past two seasons, the 25-year-old defenseman contributed three assists and took 24 shots. Davies is a native of Quebec and played on the USHL First All-Star Team in 2016 and the Hockey East First All-Star Team in 2018.