(WIVB)– The Buffalo Sabres announced their January 24 game against the Washington Capitals has been rescheduled to begin at 3 p.m. to avoid a scheduling conflict with the Bills AFC Championship Game being played the same day.

The Sabres road game was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to play their AFC Championship Game at 6:40 p.m. on January 24.