Buffalo To Host NHL Scouting Combine Through 2022

The NHL Scouting Combine will be staying in Buffalo for at least three more years, as the league and the Buffalo Sabres announced Monday. The event has been held in Buffalo since 2015. The event, which showcases the top draft-eligible prospects from North America and Europe, will be held at KeyBank Center and HarborCenter. This year’s event will run from June 1-6.

“After a successful first five years of the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo, we’re thrilled to host the event for another three years,” said Kevyn Adams, Buffalo Sabres senior vice president of business administration. “Partnering with the NHL to host the Combine has been a wonderful opportunity for our organization and the city of Buffalo. We’re excited that the path to the NHL for these young players will continue to run through our city and we look forward to welcoming the hockey world back to Buffalo this spring.”

“The NHL’s annual Scouting Combine is one of the most valuable experiences in a young prospects Draft year and we are thrilled to continue utilizing the Sabres best-in-class facilities for this important event,” said Dan Marr, Director NHL Central Scouting. “The Buffalo Sabres are gracious hosts and The KeyBank Center, LECOM Harborcenter and the City of Buffalo provide the ideal location and venue requirements for all our needs. Together with our Clubs, we would also like to recognize the Marriott Harborcenter for their continued support of this annual event.”