Casey Mittelstadt enters COVID-19 Protocol, joins 7 other Sabres players

Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt is seen against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. The Blue Jackets won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt has been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol List, according to the team.

Mittelstadt is now the eighth Sabres player on the protocol list along with Head Coach Ralph Krueger.

The other players in protocol include Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar, Taylor Hall, Tobias Rieder, Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour and Jake McCabe on the protocol list.

This means the athletes will be unable to participate in practices, travel or games until removed from the list.

Though added to the protocol list, it doesn’t necessarily mean these players are for positive COVID-19. They may have come in close contact with someone with coronavirus.