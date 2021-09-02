Casey Mittelstadt signs 3-year contract with Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt (37) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Casey Mittelstadt is sticking with the Sabres for, at least, another three years.

The team announced that the forward has signed a new contract valued at $2.5 million.

Mittelstadt, a Minnesota native, has been with Buffalo since he was taken in the first round of 2017’s NHL Draft.

The 22-year-old is “ranked third among Sabres skaters in goals (10) and fourth in points (22) in 41 games played during the 2020-21 season,” the team says.

