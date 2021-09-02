Casey Mittelstadt signs 3-year contract with Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Casey Mittelstadt is sticking with the Sabres for, at least, another three years.
The team announced that the forward has signed a new contract valued at $2.5 million.
Mittelstadt, a Minnesota native, has been with Buffalo since he was taken in the first round of 2017’s NHL Draft.
The 22-year-old is “ranked third among Sabres skaters in goals (10) and fourth in points (22) in 41 games played during the 2020-21 season,” the team says.
